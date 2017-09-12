Screaming babies in Mozart wigs. Throw-up music. Human fire hydrants. Puppets in disguise. These are the things we won’t be seeing in Bill Hader’s promising new HBO comedy, Barry, in which he plays a a good ole’ fashioned assassin from the Midwest who comes to Los Angeles for an assignment — and ends up falling in love with the acting community despite his general lack of talent. (Hey, reciting Macbeth can be hard!) Also joining him for the fun will be Henry Winkler as an acting coach and The Good Place’s Janet as a pal. Spring 2018 can’t get here soon enough.
Comments