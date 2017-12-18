Though plenty was in the public record about disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein before dozens of women came forward to claim that he sexually harassed or assaulted them, those allegations have drastically changed the understanding of his persona and Hollywood as a whole. In a new documentary, the BBC plans to reveal the new “definitive” Weinstein story, which will include interviews with those in the industry, as well as lawyers and journalists involved in the scandal. In a statement, production company Lightbox claimed that it will also include some people speaking publicly for the first time about the story. Ursula MacFarlane (Charlie Hebdo: Three Days That Shook Paris) will direct the film, which will air on BBC and is also likely to get an awards-qualifying theatrical release.
Comments