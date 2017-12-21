We Asked Bill Nye to Do Some Very Important Meme Fact-Checking and He Did Not Disappoint
Ordained by the Meme Council, Bill Nye has become a permanent fixture in the meme economy after one creator, Bill Nye Tho, reimagined a stoner persona for Nye. Because we care about real news, not fake, we asked Bill to fact-check the veracity of this popular account’s claims. In doing so, he not only had an answer about the cost of getting him to attend your party, but he also brought up a great reason why the Macy’s parade needs to be downsized, pronto.
Watch Now
- The 8 Most Implausible Commutes in Movie History
- Biggest Mistakes in 9 Oscar-Winning Movies
- 12 Men Accused of Sexual Misconduct Are Forcing TV Shows to Switch Gears
- Post-Matt Lauer, We Need to Redefine the Fatherly Image of American Journalism
- The Evolution of the Movie Trailer
- Sara Bareilles and Jason Mraz Perform a Song From ‘Waitress’ in Central Park
- Here’s a Fake Trailer for That Tarantino Star Trek Movie
- The Best Preshow Advice Tracy Morgan Gave to James Davis
- The Dark Pop-Cultural Influence of Charles Manson
- 7 Questions Stranger Things 2 Leaves Unanswered
- Who Are Rey’s Parents?
- The One Meal No Comic Should Eat Before a Set, According to Kyle Kinane
- Taylor Swift’s Journey From Country Starlet to Pop Superstar
- Ron Funches Comes Onstage Like a Wrestler Entering the Ring
- Love Actually Can Very Easily Be Turned Into a Horror Movie
- The Secret Feminist History of Witches, As Told by a Practicing Witch
- Natasha Leggero Has a Bold Rider Request
- Are Eleven and the Demogorgon in Stranger Things Connected?
- The Bob’s Burgers Cast Improvises a Mini-Episode About the Birds and the Bees
- The New Taylor Swift Sounds Like a Scrapbook of Pop Music