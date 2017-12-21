Ordained by the Meme Council, Bill Nye has become a permanent fixture in the meme economy after one creator, Bill Nye Tho, reimagined a stoner persona for Nye. Because we care about real news, not fake, we asked Bill to fact-check the veracity of this popular account’s claims. In doing so, he not only had an answer about the cost of getting him to attend your party, but he also brought up a great reason why the Macy’s parade needs to be downsized, pronto.