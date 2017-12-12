Tuesday afternoon, stand-up comedian and Daily Show correspondent Roy Wood Jr. did a quick Twitter thread about what it’s like being a black comedian performing on a late-night show, inspired by the unflinchingly political set by Amanda Seales on Late Night With Seth Meyers Monday night. Wood — who has performed on The Tonight Show and Conan multiple times — explains how a late-night set comes together as a sort of negotiation between the comedian and the show that books them. For shows with dedicated stand-up bookers — like Conan and The Late Show — the booker also works with the comic to land on a set that makes sense for their show. It’s a pretty classic way of running a late-night show, especially those where the host likes to have a good amount of control over the tone of the show. Wood says a lot is lost in the process. “Half of my first hour special is just a compilation of race jokes I couldn’t do on late night shows,” he writes. Currently Late Night doesn’t work this way, largely because they don’t book as many stand-ups as other shows, so they wouldn’t have a person in this job. Also, considering Meyers has always showcased others’ perspectives as opposed to having them fit into his (like with his regular segment “Jokes Seth Can’t Tell”) this sort of filtering just wouldn’t jibe. Seales’s material feels perfectly at home on a show that also gives Amber Ruffin a platform. Ultimately, Wood’s thread, which you can read below, gives a fascinating look into one of the many gatekeepers in comedy.

Can't let this fall through the cracks. @AmandaSeales performance on @LateNightSeth was pivotal for reasons FAR BEYOND it being funny...quick thread https://t.co/s4JBr4QBtq — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) December 12, 2017

First understand the process of a comic getting a network TV set can take over a year. Back & forth w/ booker on what jokes to do. The booker, the producers & the host are usually looking for the best 5-mins of jokes that fits the tone of their show — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) December 12, 2017

This is where the battle begins. A comic performs their 5 min set a few times in the clubs then sends the booker the audio/video. Then a (up to 6 month) back and forth begins.“Hey we, like Joke #2, but not Joke #3. You can do joke #4 but we’d prefer if you did it before Joke #2 — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) December 12, 2017

Then after you & booker agree on a set. The show producers get involved and you do it all over again. THEN a bunch of lawyers comb through the set and remove libel & slander. THEN ad sales combs through your transcript to see if there’s anything that’ll piss off an advertiser. — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) December 12, 2017

For black comics trying to do late night, most STRONG jokes about race get caught in this web sooner or later. And you can either stick to your guns and turn down national exposure OR soften the joke or cut it entirely. The latter two compromising your art to a degree. — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) December 12, 2017

The fraternity of black comics that have done late night is small. We often laugh about which shows push back on which jokes. Or which line from a race joke they need us to drop. Half of my first hour special is just a compilation of race jokes I couldn't do on late night shows. — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) December 12, 2017

The topics in @AmandaSeales late night set were some of realest I’ve seen from a black comic in a long ass time. This wasn’t HBO. This wasn’t Comedy Central. This was NBC. The same network that told me during Last Comic Standing I had to say "Low income" instead of "poor" — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) December 12, 2017

Either the producers of @LateNightSeth let a comedian be a comedian OR @AmandaSeales pulled a @SteveByrneLive & walked out onto live TV and did a completely different set than the one agreed upon. Even still, props to the show producers for not editing her out the show. — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) December 12, 2017

Hats off to @LateNightSeth for not giving us a watered down version of @AmandaSeales. I hope this is the beginning of a trend in late night where comedians get to not only say the things that hit your skin like silk. But also the things that hit like sandpaper. . — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) December 12, 2017