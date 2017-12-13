Photo: Getty Images

The 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class of inductees is here: Joining the institution next year will be Bon Jovi, Nina Simone, Dire Straits, the Moody Blues, and the Cars. The godmother of rock and roll, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, will also receive the Early Influence Award. The legendary Simone will be the first black woman inducted into the Hall since Donna Summer in 2013. Bon Jovi had dominated the fan-voted ballot, with the Hall now giving all of New Jersey what it wants. The band says they’re open to welcoming back ex-guitarist Richie Sambora, who left in 2013, for the induction, and it appears he’s also down. Sambora tells Variety, “Oh yeah, I have no problem playing. None.”

Other wishes that have been fulfilled include the snub of Radiohead, who made it abundantly clear they had zero desire to be inducted or attend the ceremony despite being nominated — they went so far as to schedule a concert the night of the induction — and have now been left off in their first year of eligibility. Somewhere in London we imagine Thom Yorke is having a laugh about it with his new friend BB-8. Also snubbed but likely less happy about it: Rage Against the Machine, Kate Bush, Eurythmics, Judas Priest, Depeche Mode, LL Cool J, MC5, the Zombies, the Meters, Link Wray, Rufus with Chaka Khan, and J. Geils Band. The induction will be held in Cleveland on April 14 and will air later on HBO.