16 mins ago

11,000 People Demanded the Met Remove This Painting. They Aren’t Going To. Good.

In many ways it is a sign of art’s complexity that it generate a wide variety of responses.

18 mins ago

Study Confirms There Are Few Female Studio Executives, But You Already Knew That

Talent agency scorecards are also bad, while TV studios are closer to gender parity.

3:56 p.m.

Tyra Banks Addresses ‘We Were All Rooting for You!’

She might edit out that outburst, if she had it to do over again.

3:55 p.m.

Search Party’s 13 Biggest Pop-Culture Influences

The major cultural landmarks that shaped Dory and the gang, from Alfred Hitchcock to The Comeback.

3:47 p.m.

How Eminem’s Slim Shady EP Paved the Way for Superstardom

The six-song EP was a proof of concept so strong that it has survived sea changes in rap and in American life.

3:47 p.m.

The 10 Horniest Things in Star Wars: The Last Jedi

From that big shirtless scene to everything Oscar Isaac has chemistry with.

3:35 p.m.

Netflix Will Break Things Off With Love After Its Third Season

The third season will premiere March 29.

3:32 p.m.

Jean-Claude Van Johnson Whiffs on Hollywood Satire

But the onetime action superstar delivers a pleasant shrug of a performance.

3:11 p.m.

Crooked House Is a Divertingly Twisty, Over-the-Top Agatha Christie Adaptation

Worth it for Gillian Anderson’s wig alone.

3:02 p.m.

Five of Laura Dern’s Favorite David Lynch Stories

“He’s like, ‘I need wind. I need bubble gum.’”

2:53 p.m.

27 Book Suggestions Sure to Make Your Holiday Gift-Giving Easier

Fiction, nonfiction, and art favorites from the Vulture staff.

2:44 p.m.

On Revival, Eminem Tries Everything, But It Doesn’t Always Work

It’s like he’s second-guessing his place in the rap game.

2:03 p.m.

Tavis Smiley’s MLK Stage Adaptation Suspended Amid Sexual-Harassment Accusations

Production company Mills Entertainment has suspended the show’s planned 40-city tour.

2:00 p.m.

The Last Jedi Is the Most Populist Star Wars Movie Yet

Previous installments were borderline feudal.

2:00 p.m.

Wormwood Recap: You Are Never Gonna Know What Happened in That Room

There’s no smoking gun yet, but this story is plenty unnerving.

1:59 p.m.

Which Actors Should Play the Royal Family in The Crown Season Three?

Let’s dream cast the next season of The Crown.

1:40 p.m.

Ronald D. Moore to Write Sci-Fi Series for Apple, Which Makes TV Shows Now

Moore’s one-hour drama is set in an “alternate timeline where the space race never ended.”

1:16 p.m.

Errol Morris on Wormwood, Fake News, and Why He Hates the Word ‘Reenactment’

“You can deny truth, but that doesn’t mean it’s gonna go away.”

1:16 p.m.

Apple’s Podcast Analytics Reckoning Is Upon Us

For better or worse, podcast producers and advertisers alike will know all about listener behavior.

12:55 p.m.

Who Ruined Lady Bird’s Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score? An Investigation

An official (hella tight) Vulture investigation.