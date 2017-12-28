Exclusive: Ally Sheedy Repulses Molly Ringwald in This Never-Before-Seen Breakfast Club Clip
No matter which holiday you observe at the end of the year, a Criterion release of The Breakfast Club with never-before-seen footage is a gift that film fans everywhere can celebrate together. That’s right, in addition to all that 4K digital-restoration jazz and interviews with cast members, there will also be 50 minutes of previously unreleased scenes. This is the epic cut of John Hughes’s detention classic, so prepare to remember the joy of experiencing The Breakfast Club for the first time. Vulture has a sneak peak of a deleted scene featuring Molly Ringwald trying to make some headway in her relationship with Ally Sheedy while they have bathroom girl time. Sheedy has other plans.
Watch Now
