Looks like your cosmic choreographed-dance prayers (performed in perfect synchronicity with actress Phyllis Smith, of course) have finally been answered. Actress Brit Marling took to Twitter Saturday to announce the second season of her mystical mystery Netflix show, The OA, which she co-created with collaborator Zal Batmanglij, will begin filming next month. “Excited and terrified by the road map of these 8 scripts, which took us all summer and fall to write,” she tweeted. “Shooting Part II of @The_OA starts Jan 2018. Here goes something …” Based on the photo Marling included with her announcement, the second season’s premiere episode appears to be named “Angel of Death,” an ominous title until you remember all the ways the show has complicated the words “angel,” “death,” and, considering what could happen in season two, maybe even “of.”
