Britney Comes Out in Support of Dreamers

After announcing her year-ending Las Vegas concert, which will be aired as part of ABC’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, Britney Spears apparently decided to leverage that increased traffic for a higher purpose: getting the word out about the need for a Dream Act to protect Dreamers, the hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants raised in the United States since childhood. “We are all Dreamers ✨,” Spears posted to social media. “Tell Congress to pass the #DreamAct.” In the past, there’d probably be a joke to be mined from a pop star coming out hard for direly needed legislative reform, but not in good ol’ 2017, baby! Meanwhile, Congress isn’t posting any Dreamer content to their Instagram anytime soon. The Senate passed the temporary spending bill today, which means the conversation about Dreamers will resume on January 19. DACA, meanwhile, is currently set to be rescinded in March.