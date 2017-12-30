Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Sued Again Over ‘Uptown Funk’ Copyright

The entire funk genre might want to go ahead and file a class-action lawsuit at this point. Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson reached a settlement with the Gap Band over similarities between “Uptown Funk” and the latter’s “Oops Upside Your Head,” and have since fielded other claims of copyright infringement from bands like Zapp and Collage, who felt their funk jams were sonically comparable to the “Uptown” variety. Well, it’s almost a new year, which sadly means a new lawsuit for Mars and Ronson over their gigantic hit. TMZ reports that Sugar Hill Records rap trio the Sequence have filed a lawsuit alleging “Uptown Funk” sounds suspiciously like their 1979 hit “Funk You Up.” Do the songs sound the same? Take a listen to both tunes below. Compare. Contrast. Call the police and the fireman, if necessary.