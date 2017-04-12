Bryan Singer Fired From Directing Queen Biopic Bohemian Rhapsody

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Last week, production on the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody was shut down due to the “unexpected availability” of the movie’s director, Bryan Singer. Now according to The Hollywood Reporter, Singer has been fired from the film with several weeks of shooting left to be completed. A spokesman for Twentieth Century Fox confirms that he is “no longer the director of Bohemian Rhapsody.” It was originally reported that Singer did not return to set after the Thanksgiving holiday, with a rep telling the BBC that it was because of “a personal health matter concerning Bryan and his family.” In the new report by THR, Singer had failed to show up on set “on several occasions,” which resulted in cinematographer Thomas Newton Sigel having to fill in as director for multiple shooting days. This behavior led to actor Tom Hollander briefly quitting the movie, and also to confrontations with its star, Rami Malek, who is playing Freddie Mercury. Malek complained to the studio about Singer’s absences, and reportedly took issue with the director’s “unreliability and unprofessionalism.” Tensions even escalated to a fight between the two men in which no punches were thrown, but Singer did allegedly “throw an object,” and he is even claiming now to suffer from PTSD because of the chaos on set, according to an inside source. Singer’s extended absences since Thanksgiving are reportedly what pushed the studio to fire him. The studio is expected to announce a replacement director soon so they can complete the last few weeks of shooting.