Photo: Sony Picture Classics

“Is it a video? Is it a video?” No, it’s the Best Original Song Oscar short list! The 70 songs that could score a nomination for Best Original Song have been released, and yes, the Sufjan Stevens songs you’ve been softly weeping to all winter made the cut. Both “Visions of Gideon” (the track that plays over the end credits) and “Mystery of Love” are on the list, plus some other notable original tunes from 2017: “Remember Me” from Coco, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” from Fifty Shades Darker, plus Mudbound’s “Mighty River.” (Importantly, one of the mouth-breathe-y songs from King Arthur made the cut.) Only one of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul’s songs from The Greatest Showman — “This is Me” — scored a spot on this list. Five of the following songs will be up for the Best Original Song trophy.

“U.N.I (You And I)” from And the Winner Isn’t

“Love And Lies” from Band Aid

“If I Dare” from Battle of the Sexes

“Evermore” from Beauty and the Beast

“How Does A Moment Last Forever” from Beauty and the Beast

“Now Or Never” from Bloodline: Now or Never

“She” from Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story

“Your Hand I Will Never Let It Go” from The Book of Henry

“Buddy’s Business” from Brawl in Cell Block 99

“The Crown Sleeps” from The Breadwinner

“World Gone Mad” from Bright

“Mystery Of Love” from Call Me by Your Name

“Visions Of Gideon” from Call Me by Your Name

“Captain Underpants Theme Song” from Captain Underpants The First Epic Movie

“Ride” from Cars 3

“Run That Race” from Cars 3

“Tell Me How Long” from Chasing Coral

“Broken Wings” from City of Ghosts

“Remember Me” from Coco

“Prayers For This World” from Cries from Syria

“There’s Something Special” from Despicable Me 3

“It Ain’t Fair” from Detroit

“A Little Change In The Weather” from Downsizing

“Stars In My Eyes (Theme From Drawing Home)” from Drawing Home

“All In My Head” from Elizabeth Blue

“Dying For Ya” from Elizabeth Blue

“Green” from Elizabeth Blue

“Can’t Hold Out On Love” from Father Figures

“Home” from Ferdinand

“I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” from Fifty Shades Darker

“You Shouldn’t Look At Me That Way” from Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

“This Is How You Walk On” from Gifted

“Summer Storm” from The Glass Castle

“The Pure And The Damned” from Good Time

“This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman

“The Hero” from The Hero

“How Shall A Sparrow Fly” from Hostiles

“Just Getting Started” from If You’re Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast

“Truth To Power” from An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power

“Next Stop, The Stars” from Kepler’s Dream

“The Devil & The Huntsman” from King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

“Have You Ever Wondered” from Lake of Fire

“I’ll Be Gone” from Lake of Fire

“We’ll Party All Night” from Lake of Fire

“Friends Are Family” from The Lego Batman Movie

“Found My Place” from The Lego Ninjago Movie

“Stand Up For Something” from Marshall

“Rain” from Mary and the Witch’s Flower

“Myron/Byron” from The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)

“Longing For Summer” from Moomins and the Winter Wonderland

“Mighty River” from Mudbound

“Never Forget” from Murder on the Orient Express

“Hold The Light” from Only the Brave

“PBNJ” from Patti Cake$

“Tuff Love (Finale)” from Patti Cake$

“Lost Souls” from The Pirates of Somalia

“How A Heart Unbreaks” from Pitch Perfect 3

“The Promise” from The Promise

“Kaadanayum Kaalchilambe” from Pulimurugan

“Maanathe Maarikurumbe” from Pulimurugan

“Stubborn Angel” from Same Kind of Different as Me

“Dancing Through The Wreckage” from Served Like a Girl

“Keep Your Eyes On Me” from The Shack

“On The Music Goes” from Slipaway

“The Star” from The Star

“Jump” from Step

“Tickling Giants” from Tickling Giants

“Fly Away” from Trafficked

“Speak To Me” from Voice from the Stone

“Walk On Faith” from Year by the Sea

Oscar nominations will be announced Tuesday, January 23.