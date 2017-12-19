Latest News from Vulture

6 mins ago

Seth Meyers Introduces More Words the Trump Administration Will Want to Replace

Look out CDC, according to Meyers, “From now on coal will be referred to as patriot rocks.”

10:33 p.m.

Cardi B Teases New Track Featuring 21 Savage

She’s releasing ““Bartier Bardi” on December 22.

10:00 p.m.

RHOBH Season Premiere Recap: Cougars, Melons, and Camp

I have never missed a Housewife more than I miss Eileen Davidson.

9:20 p.m.

T.J. Miller Reportedly Sent a Transphobic Email To a Movie Critic

The email sent to Danielle Solzman referred to her as a “strange terrible man” and was reportedly sent shortly after the release of The Emoji Movie.

7:18 p.m.

Christian Bale: Our Culture Will Be ‘Richer’ When ‘White Dudes’ Aren’t in Charge

He’s ready for white dudes to not be in charge of everything.

6:02 p.m.

Hallelujah! Chance the Rapper and Jeremih’s Christmas Mixtape Has Arrived

There’s a piano remix of “Stranger at the Table.”

5:04 p.m.

Adult Film Star Accuses T.J. Miller of Sexual Harassment While Shooting

Dana DeArmond says T.J. Miller and director Jordan Vogt-Roberts harassed her on the set of Comedy Central’s Mash Up.

4:54 p.m.

Who’s the Sexiest Onscreen JFK?

The Crown introduced its very own John F. Kennedy, so it’s time for a ranking.

4:34 p.m.

Lady Gaga Announces Residency in Las Vegas, or Rather La-La-Las Ve-Gagas

Gaga promised a “brand new show.”

4:05 p.m.

T.J. Miller’s Series The Gorburger Show Canceled by Comedy Central

The network says the decision was made prior to newly surfaced accusations of sexual assault against Miller.

3:50 p.m.

Every Steven Spielberg Movie, Ranked

From Jaws to his latest, Bridge of Spies, see where each of the director’s major works falls.

3:16 p.m.

Sicario 2 Trailer: Benicio Del Toro and Josh Brolin Are Back With Even More Guns

Josh Brolin and Benicio Del Toro are here to raise hell.

3:03 p.m.

The New Aliens From The Last Jedi, Ranked From Cute to Horrifying

You might be surprised at how the Porgs stack up.

3:00 p.m.

MoMA Is Screening Twin Peaks: The Return for Free

Is it future or is it past? Is it TV or is it film?

2:12 p.m.

The 10 Weepiest TV Moments of 2017

Because sometimes you just need a good cry.

2:09 p.m.

Downsizing Is a Boldly Executed Sci-Fi That Trips Over Its Own Modesty

Hong Chau is a stand-out in Alexander Payne’s willfully weird economic parable.

1:45 p.m.

How to See The Room Before You Watch The Disaster Artist

Warning: You’re probably going to have to leave your house.

1:34 p.m.

The 10 Best Onscreen Uses of Food Items in 2017

2017 was, quite possibly, the best year for movie food since 2016, which gave us Moonlight’s sexy chef’s special.

1:11 p.m.

Narcos Recruits Diego Luna and Michael Peña for Season 4

The new season will air in 2018.

1:08 p.m.

Michael Stuhlbarg Is About to Enter a Very Exclusive Oscar Club

With Call Me By Your Name, The Post, and The Shape of Water, the character actor is about to score an Oscars hat trick.