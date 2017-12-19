Cardi B Teases New Track Featuring 21 Savage

Just in time for the holidays, Cardi B is bringing a gift to her fans: a brand new single the Friday before Christmas. The rapper announced on Instagram that she’ll be releasing “Bartier Bardi, ” featuring 21 Savage, on December 22. Only the first few seconds of the song are available on social media for listening, but it seems like as good a way as any for Cardi B to end her spectacular break-out year. That is, unless she has another single up her sleeve to drop right before New Year’s Eve or something. She is full of surprises.
Comments