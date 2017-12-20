Latest News from Vulture

20 mins ago

Tom Hanks Preemptively Declines to Screen The Post at White House

“Individually we have to decide when we take to the ramparts.”

12:21 p.m.

Report: Nelly Being Sued by His Rape Accuser for Sexual Assault and Defamation

The woman previously declined to cooperate with prosecutors because she believes the criminal justice system fails accusers.

12:18 p.m.

7 Amazon Alexa Products That Will Make Great Gifts for Lazy Entertainment Lovers

Gift ideas for the streamer in your life.

12:11 p.m.

The Best Photography Books of 2017

And whom to buy them for this holiday season.

11:51 a.m.

2017 Was the Year of the Replacement Movie Director

This year’s hottest trend was hiring, firing, and hastily replacing your director in the middle of a shoot.

11:38 a.m.

The Greatest Showman Is the Fakest Show on Earth

Musicals are inherently fake — they can be ecstatically, transcendentally fake — but this is a whole other level of disingenuousness.

11:20 a.m.

Eight Former Child Actors Accuse Hollywood Producer Gary Goddard of Sexual Abuse

Eight men spoke to the Los Angeles Times about the alleged abuse, which they suffered during a statewide theater tour.

9:46 a.m.

Writer of Viral Short Story ‘Cat Person’ Scores Tasty Treat: 7-Figure Book Deal

Meow!

9:30 a.m.

Rap Dominated Pop in 2017, and It’s Not Going Anywhere Anytime Soon

Notes on a takeover.

9:00 a.m.

The 10 Best Musical TV Moments of 2017

Twin Peaks, Insecure, The Young Pope, and more.

9:00 a.m.

Cillian Murphy’s 10 Favorite Books

John Updike, Ernest Hemingway, and more.

9:00 a.m.

An Appreciation of the Bizarre 1980 Star Wars Christmas Album

It somehow features Jon Bon Jovi’s first recorded performance.

9:00 a.m.

The Post’s Liz Hannah On How Her Spec Script Launched an Oscar Campaign

Liz Hannah hoped her script about the Pentagon Papers might land her an agent. She would up getting a call from Steven Spielberg.

8:38 a.m.

Where We Dwell: How DJ Premier Changed the Sound of Hip-Hop in New York

The story of the Texan producer who defined the sound of rap music in New York.

12:42 a.m.

Catt Sadler Says She Left E! News Over ‘Massive’ Gender Pay Gap

The former E! News host says a “similarly situated male co-host” was making almost double her salary.

Yesterday at 11:04 p.m.

Seth Meyers Introduces More Words the Trump Administration Will Want to Replace

Look out CDC. According to Meyers, “From now on, coal will be referred to as patriot rocks.”

Yesterday at 10:33 p.m.

Cardi B Teases New Track Featuring 21 Savage

She’s releasing “Bartier Bardi” on December 22.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

RHOBH Season-Premiere Recap: Cougars, Melons, and Camp

I have never missed a Housewife more than I miss Eileen Davidson.

Yesterday at 9:20 p.m.

T.J. Miller Reportedly Sent a Transphobic Email to a Movie Critic

The email sent to Danielle Solzman referred to her as a “strange terrible man” and was reportedly sent shortly after the release of The Emoji Movie.

Yesterday at 7:18 p.m.

Christian Bale: Our Culture Will Be ‘Richer’ When ‘White Dudes’ Aren’t in Charge

He’s ready for white dudes to not be in charge of everything.