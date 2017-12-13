Latest News from Vulture

9 mins ago

Kerry Washington, Chris Evans, and More Celebrate Doug Jones’s Senate Victory

“I’m fuhREAKING out!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

23 mins ago

Spend a Few Minutes With Hanks and Colbert Arguing About Christmas Decorations

Tom Hanks is a big tinsel guy.

28 mins ago

Titanic, Die Hard, and The Goonies Added to the National Film Registry

Along with Dumbo, Field of Dreams, and Spartacus.

28 mins ago

Bon Jovi, Nina Simone to Be Inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Radiohead got their wish.

9:00 a.m.

11 Star Wars Prequel Ideas Abandoned by George Lucas

Including “You might say I’m your father” and Jar Jar’s sidekick.

9:00 a.m.

Cartoonist Charles Burns Looks Back at Black Hole

And he addressed the rumor that Mr. Burns is named after him.

9:00 a.m.

Greta Gerwig’s 10 Favorite Books

George Eliot, Virginia Woolf, Joan Didion, and more.

8:40 a.m.

9 Notorious Prince Philip Stories

As The Crown segues into the 1960s in its second season, one of the most striking differences from season one is the treatment of Prince Philip.

8:21 a.m.

In 2017, Netflix Officially Became the Best Network for Scripted TV

What really struck me about Netflix this year was how often its releases genuinely surprised me.

8:00 a.m.

The 10 Best Horror Movies of 2017

Including Get Out, Raw, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Happy Death Day, A Dark Song, and more.

7:00 a.m.

Love, Death, and Control: Paul Thomas Anderson on Making Phantom Thread

Why did the 47-year-old filmmaker head across the pond to direct his new drama with Daniel Day-Lewis? Because he hears a ticking clock.

12:26 a.m.

Temptations Musical Ain’t Too Proud Eyes Broadway Run

But first, the biographical musical is heading to the Kennedy Center in D.C.

Yesterday at 10:22 p.m.

Colbert Shares Thoughts on the Alabama Election — Namely, Roy Moore’s Horse

Roy Moore arrived at the voting polls riding his horse, Sassy.

Yesterday at 9:29 p.m.

Los Angeles Police Department Is Investigating Roman Polanski Assault Allegation

The police department opened a new investigation after a woman came forward to accuse the director of molesting her in 1975 when she was 10 years old.

Yesterday at 9:29 p.m.

Netflix Exec Fired After Discounting Rape Accusations Against Danny Masterson

The former director of global children’s programming told one of Masterson’s accusers that Netflix didn’t believe her claim.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Theater Review: The Ensemble Triple Threat of Lucy Kirkwood’s The Children

Three actors take over the stage in this British import.

Yesterday at 8:40 p.m.

Miguel Responds to Sexual Misconduct Allegation: ‘Unfair And Unwarranted’

The sexual-assault allegation was initially made public last March, but it has since resurfaced after Spin published a profile of the singer.

Yesterday at 7:46 p.m.

Micheal Che And Colin Jost Become Co-Head Writers At Saturday Night Live

The Weekend Update hosts round out a team of four head writers.

Yesterday at 6:16 p.m.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Is Shockingly Good

It feels like the first time the Force has extended to the director.

Yesterday at 5:50 p.m.

Louis C.K.’s I Love You Daddy Leaks Online

“We think it would be a waste to let a great Louis C.K. go unwatched and nobody can even see or buy it.”