Who stole your joy this year? Was it Donald Trump or literally every man in Hollywood? Good thing local angel Chance the Rapper has returned to restore your bliss: Chance’s collab Christmas mixtape with Jeremih entitled Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama has been rewrapped with nine new songs. Chance and Jeremih worked with Common and Lena Waithe on the new additions. Joining last year’s standout “Stranger at the Table” and “I’m Your Santa” are the following tracks: an anthem about how much fun you’ll have running round town causing drama with your cousins (“Held It Down”), being grown at Christmas (“Big Kid Again”), and being grateful for your family (“Family For”). There’s also a piano remix of “Stranger at the Table” in case you need an excuse to get drunk and celebrate ex-mas with your old flame. If that doesn’t work out, well, you could always watch The House.
