Chance the Rapper Dropped By To Deliver Chicago Weather Report

While visiting Chicago’s WGN Morning News to discuss his involvement with Chicago Public Schools, including the $1 million donation he made to CPS earlier this year, Chance the Rapper also tried his gloved hand at giving the greater metropolitan area their weather forecast. More importantly, he got to teach viewers a little something about science. Did you know snowflakes each have unique DNA, like humans? Had you heard that, due to the Peruvian Purchase, Peru is now part of Illinois? Were you aware that Chance the Rapper owns an green-screen invisibility cloak that allows him to take books out of the Hogwarts’ library? If that wasn’t enough, know this: it’s going to be pretty chilly in Chitown this weekend.