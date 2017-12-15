Right on cue, Chance the Rapper has arrived to save your holiday cheer from President Trump, Last Jedi spoilers, and whatever the hell is going on with Bitcoin. He’s releasing another batch of hip Christmas songs as part of his Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama holiday mixtape. Not only is Jeremih returning, but they’ve recruited Common (swoon) and Lena Waithe (double swoon) as well. Chance announced the project on his Instagram Friday afternoon: “#merrychristmaslilmama will be available EVERYWHERE next week wit a gang of new altxmas bangerz. Shout Common & Lena Waithe for playing new drums on every track on this project.” The weather outside is frightful, your family members might be gearing up to share their unpopular opinions, but new altxmas bangerz will keep your holiday delightful.
Comments