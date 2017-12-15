Latest News from Vulture

Netflix Is Eyeing George Clooney-Produced Watergate Series

Oscar-nominated Bridge of Spies scribe Matt Charman is writing the eight-episode miniseries.

7:00 p.m.

Happy Friday: Pete Davidson Debuts His Hillary Clinton Tattoo

And the former Secretary of State approves of his decision.

7:00 p.m.

Wormwood Recap: An Amazing Stroke of Luck

Errol Morris is giving us a lot of tantalizing ideas to chew on.

5:46 p.m.

Chance the Rapper Recruits Common and Lena Waithe for Christmas Mixtape

Swoon.

5:17 p.m.

Let’s Talk About the Ending of Star Wars: The Last Jedi

The spoilers are strong with this post.

5:03 p.m.

Does Spielberg’s The Post Take a Dig at News Outlets Pivoting to Video?

Does Steven have something against autoplay videos?

4:58 p.m.

Grab Your Limes, the First Teaser for PBS’s Little Women Mini-Series Is Here

The Masterpiece event arrives in May.

4:33 p.m.

11,000 People Demanded the Met Remove This Painting. They Aren’t Going To. Good.

In many ways it is a sign of art’s complexity that it generate a wide variety of responses.

4:32 p.m.

Study Confirms There Are Few Female Studio Executives, But You Already Knew That

Talent agency scorecards are also bad, while TV studios are closer to gender parity.

3:56 p.m.

Tyra Banks Addresses ‘We Were All Rooting for You!’

She might edit out that outburst, if she had it to do over again.

3:55 p.m.

Search Party’s 13 Biggest Pop-Culture Influences

The major cultural landmarks that shaped Dory and the gang, from Alfred Hitchcock to The Comeback.

3:47 p.m.

How Eminem’s Slim Shady EP Paved the Way for Superstardom

The six-song EP was a proof of concept so strong that it has survived sea changes in rap and in American life.

3:47 p.m.

The 10 Horniest Things in Star Wars: The Last Jedi

From that big shirtless scene to everything Oscar Isaac has chemistry with.

3:35 p.m.

Netflix Will Break Things Off With Love After Its Third Season

The third season will premiere March 29.

3:32 p.m.

Jean-Claude Van Johnson Whiffs on Hollywood Satire

But the onetime action superstar delivers a pleasant shrug of a performance.

3:11 p.m.

Crooked House Is a Divertingly Twisty, Over-the-Top Agatha Christie Adaptation

Worth it for Gillian Anderson’s wig alone.

3:02 p.m.

Five of Laura Dern’s Favorite David Lynch Stories

“He’s like, ‘I need wind. I need bubble gum.’”

2:53 p.m.

27 Book Suggestions Sure to Make Your Holiday Gift-Giving Easier

Fiction, nonfiction, and art favorites from the Vulture staff.

2:44 p.m.

On Revival, Eminem Tries Everything, But It Doesn’t Always Work

It’s like he’s second-guessing his place in the rap game.

2:03 p.m.

Tavis Smiley’s MLK Stage Adaptation Suspended Amid Sexual-Harassment Accusations

Production company Mills Entertainment has suspended the show’s planned 40-city tour.