Dave Chappelle Pokes Fun at Louis C.K. Accuser in New Netflix Special

Photo: Netflix

Dave Chappelle says he thinks Abby Schachner, one of the women who accused Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct in November, has a “brittle-ass spirit,” in a joke in his new Netflix stand-up special. “One lady said, ‘Louis C.K. masturbated in front of me, ruined my comedy dreams,’” he says in the bit. “Word?’ Well then I dare say, madam, you may have never had a dream. Come on man, that’s a brittle spirit. That is a brittle-ass spirit, that is too much, this grown-ass woman.” He also mentions Schachner’s story more specifically. “I know that sounds fucked up, I’m not supposed to say that, but one of these ladies was like, ‘Louis C.K. was masturbating while I was on the phone with him,’” Chappelle says. “Bitch, you don’t know how to hang up a phone? How the fuck are you going to survive in show business if this is an actual obstacle to your dreams?” In the November 9 New York Times exposé Schachner had described being on the phone with C.K. in while he masturbated in 2003. “You want to believe it’s not happening,” she told the Times. “I felt very ashamed.”