Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

Following in the footsteps of all Quentin Tarantino films, his Charles Manson movie is already shaping up to be a bit much too much, starting with the film’s official release date. Sony, which won the rights to the director’s historical drama earlier this month, has set the upcoming picture to premiere on August 9, 2019, 50 years to the date of the infamous Tate murders. In the very early morning of August 9, 1969, followers of cult leader Manson invaded 10050 Cielo Drive in Los Angeles and proceeded to kill five people, including pregnant actress Sharon Tate and her guests Jay Sebring, Wojciech Frykowski and Abigail Folger. Teenager Steven Parent, a guest of the home’s caretaker William Garretson, was also murdered. Few other details are available about the upcoming film, but its new release date, combined with the film’s rumored potential stars, is definitely enough to tell you it’s a Tarantino movie.