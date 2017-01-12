Chris Pratt Officially Files for Divorce From Anna Faris

Photo: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

For anyone holding out hope that Chris Pratt and Anna Faris might end up mending their relationship, welp, it’s probably time to give up that ghost. A little less than four months after the pair announced their separation, the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star filed for divorce from his actress and author wife on Friday. According to TMZ, Pratt asked for joint custody of the couple’s 5-year-old son Jack; Faris reportedly submitted a response to the divorce filing simultaneously, also asking for joint custody. The official date of their separation, according to their documents, is July 13, 2017.

The pair, first introduced to one another on the set of the comedy Take Me Home Tonight in 2007 and married in 2009, announced their plans to separate in coordinated social media posts on August 7. “We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed,” their statements read in part. “We still love each other and will always cherish our time together.”