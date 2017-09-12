It’s the leading role Hader was born for.

A Famous Actor Told Jessica Chastain to ‘Calm Down’ After the Weinstein Scandal

“Life as she knows it is gone.”

The Crown’s Matt Smith Thinks Meghan Markle’s Future Will Be Bleak

You don’t need to know royal history to know that Margaret’s marriage won’t go smoothly.

The Crown Recap: A Woman for the Modern Age

11:58 a.m.

Former Fox News Host Juliet Huddy Says Trump Tried to Kiss Her On the Lips

Juliet Huddy says the incident occurred after the two had lunch at Trump Tower in 2005.