With The 15:17 to Paris, Clint Eastwood’s passion for dramatizing real-life situations (see: Sully, American Sniper) continues: This time, he’s cast the actual soldiers responsible for thwarting a terrorist attack on a train traveling from Brussels to Paris to play themselves. Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos, and Spencer Stone star alongside Jenna Fischer, Judy Greer, and Ray Corasani in Eastwood’s movie, which follows the soldiers through the terrorist attack, plus the years in their life leading up to it. “I thought these faces were unique,” Eastwood told Entertainment Weekly about his decision to cast the real soldiers. “It just struck me that it would be an interesting experiment. It could be bold or reckless, depending on how it comes out. [Laughs] Anyway, they were enthusiastic about trying it, so we went with them, and I think people will be a little surprised.”