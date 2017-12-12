Colbert Shares Thoughts on the Alabama Election, Namely, Roy Moore’s Horse

By the time The Late Show airs tonight at 11:30pm, America will likely know the election results of Tuesday’s Alabama special election. Whether Doug Jones or Roy Moore wins the Senate seat, one thing is for certain: Moore owns a horse named “Sassy.” “That is a lovely name for a magazine targeted at teenaged girls,” Stephen Colbert quipped. The host then took a shot at Moore’s alleged history of preying on young girls, yelling, “Hi-ho, Sassy! To the mall!” Then, with his imaginary cowboy hat on his head and his fateful invisible horse, galloped across the stage.
