Latest News from Vulture

36 seconds ago

Colbert Sings a Scathing Cowboy Ballad For Roy Moore and the Horse He Rode In On

You can even sing along!

12:02 a.m.

Five Additional Women Accuse Russell Simmons of Sexual Assault and Misconduct

Nine new women in the Los Angeles Times and the New York Times combined accused the music mogul of misconduct on Wednesday.

Yesterday at 11:10 p.m.

Mr. Robot Season-Finale Recap: Learning to Live

Despite some bumps, Mr. Robot’s third season has been a creative resurgence.

Yesterday at 10:03 p.m.

ABC Drops Great American Baking Show Amid Johnny Iuzzini Misconduct Allegations

ABC has pulled the remaining episodes after multiple women came forward to accuse series judge Johnny Iuzzini of harassment and abuse.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Recap: Scenes from an Italian Restaurant

Benvuto to RHONJ’s long-awaited Milan episode!

Yesterday at 9:25 p.m.

Morgan Spurlock Calls Himself ‘Part Of The Problem’ Regarding Sexual Misconduct

“So starting today, I’m going to be more honest with you and myself. I’m going to lay it all out in the open.”

Yesterday at 9:09 p.m.

Nelly Rape Case Reportedly Dropped by Prosecutor

Nelly was arrested under suspicion of rape in October.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Riverdale Midseason-Finale Recap: I Saw Betty Kissing Santa Claus

The Black Hood mystery is far from over.

Yesterday at 7:54 p.m.

Tavis Smiley Suspended By PBS Following Sexual Misconduct Investigation

PBS hired an outside law firm to investigate claims of misconduct.

Yesterday at 7:31 p.m.

Four New Women Come Forward Accusing Russell Simmons of Rape And Sexual Assault

Simmons has faced a stream of misconduct allegations over the past month.

Yesterday at 6:05 p.m.

Watch The Florida Project’s Brooklynn Prince Explain Star Wars to Daisy Ridley

The Florida Project star cannot stress enough how long Star Wars has been around.

Yesterday at 6:04 p.m.

6 Best New Songs of the Week: Camila Cabello, Charli XCX, Jorja Smith

Camila Cabello provides a delicious taste of her forthcoming debut solo album.

Yesterday at 5:35 p.m.

Your Crushes Tiffany Haddish and John Cho Join The Oath

It’s a satirical thriller that involves pledging an oath of loyalty.

Yesterday at 5:01 p.m.

DJ Earworm’s 2017 United State of Pop Proves Only One Song Mattered This Year

The mash-up king has spoken.

Yesterday at 4:32 p.m.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season-Finale Recap: She’s Good

The jokes in Mrs. Maisel may go down easy, but the hard truths never do.

Yesterday at 3:43 p.m.

Why Lil Rel Howery Is Not Part of Get Out’s SAG Nomination for Outstanding Cast

Let’s consult the rule book.

Yesterday at 3:36 p.m.

Watch the Real Historical Footage Behind The Crown Season Two

It’s fun to watch the actual footage and think, “Wow, they re-created that dress exactly.”

Yesterday at 3:29 p.m.

Joe Biden Consoles a Tearful Meghan McCain on The View Over John’s Cancer Battle

Grab a tissue.

Yesterday at 3:28 p.m.

RHONJ’s Margaret Josephs on Siggy, Pigtails, and THC-Infused Sex Spray

“It enhances your orgasm. You have to marinate like a chicken for 20 minutes.”

Yesterday at 2:30 p.m.

What Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Depiction of Mental Illness Means to Me

Season three has been a revelation for its honest depiction of mental illness.