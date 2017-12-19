Latest News from Vulture

14 mins ago

T.J. Miller’s Series The Gorburger Show Canceled by Comedy Central

The network says the decision was made prior to newly surfaced accusations of sexual assault against Miller.

29 mins ago

Every Steven Spielberg Movie, Ranked

From Jaws to his latest, Bridge of Spies, see where each of the director’s major works falls.

3:16 p.m.

Sicario 2 Trailer: Benicio Del Toro and Josh Brolin Are Back With Even More Guns

Josh Brolin and Benicio Del Toro are here to raise hell.

3:03 p.m.

The New Aliens From The Last Jedi, Ranked From Cute to Horrifying

You might be surprised at how the Porgs stack up.

3:00 p.m.

MoMA Is Screening Twin Peaks: The Return for Free

Is it future or is it past? Is it TV or is it film?

2:12 p.m.

The 10 Weepiest TV Moments of 2017

Because sometimes you just need a good cry.

2:09 p.m.

Downsizing Is a Boldly Executed Sci-Fi That Trips Over Its Own Modesty

Hong Chau is a stand-out in Alexander Payne’s willfully weird economic parable.

1:45 p.m.

How to See The Room Before You Watch The Disaster Artist

Warning: You’re probably going to have to leave your house.

1:34 p.m.

The 10 Best Onscreen Uses of Food Items in 2017

2017 was, quite possibly, the best year for movie food since 2016, which gave us Moonlight’s sexy chef’s special.

1:11 p.m.

Narcos Recruits Diego Luna and Michael Peña for Season 4

The new season will air in 2018.

1:08 p.m.

Michael Stuhlbarg Is About to Enter a Very Exclusive Oscar Club

With Call Me By Your Name, The Post, and The Shape of Water, the character actor is about to score an Oscars hat trick.

12:53 p.m.

The Story Behind the Music of The Muppet Christmas Carol

Death and redemption paved the way for a new Christmas classic.

12:02 p.m.

Pitch Perfect 3 Doesn’t Really Care If It Makes Sense Anymore

The a cappella comedy trilogy goes out with exploding yachts, daddy issues, and DJ Khaled.

12:00 p.m.

Your Guide to Crushing on Stefanie Martini, Julian Fellowes’s Newest Ingenue

She’s essentially his next Lady Mary.

11:47 a.m.

Why Holly Hunter’s Performance in Broadcast News Resonates 30 Years Later

One of the greatest rom-coms of all time is especially fascinating to rewatch in 2017, thanks to its powerhouse of a female lead.

11:28 a.m.

7 Key Questions to Help You Understand Wormwood

A guide to the people, places, and CIA mind-control experiments at the core of Netflix’s Wormwood.

11:18 a.m.

Directors Ava DuVernay and Ryan Coogler Want to Transform Worlds

How the two directors brought a fresh point of view to their big blockbusters, A Wrinkle in Time and Black Panther.

11:08 a.m.

T.J. Miller Accused of Sexually Assaulting and Punching a Woman While in College

The alleged incident took place while Miller was a student at George Washington University.

10:46 a.m.

Darlene Love Sings ‘Christmas’ on Fallon, Restores Order to This Chaotic World

Featuring lots of white turtlenecks.

10:43 a.m.

What The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Gets Right About Early Stand-up Comedy

Comedy wasn’t solely pioneered by men.