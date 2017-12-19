T.J. Miller’s Series The Gorburger Show Canceled by Comedy Central

Earlier today, the Daily Beast published a story in which an anonymous woman claimed that T.J. Miller physically abused and sexually assaulted her while they dated in college. Now Comedy Central is announcing that they’ve canceled his series The Gorburger Show after one season. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a network representative says the decision was made to discontinue the show prior to news of the assault accusations. The unnamed woman says that Miller punched her in the mouth during sex and also anally penetrated her without consent, including one occasion in which he used a beer bottle. Miller and his wife, Kate, issued a joint statement on Instagram saying, in part, “We met this woman over a decade ago while studying together in college, she attempted to break us up back then by plotting for over a year before making contradictory claims and accusations.” They also said the accuser is “using the current climate to bandwagon and launch these false accusations.”
