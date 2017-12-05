Watch the Full-length Version of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s ‘First Penis I Saw’

By

Last month at Vulture Festival Los Angeles, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Donna Lynne Champlin (Paula Proctor) got a standing O when we premiered her upcoming solo number, “First Penis I Saw,” from this Friday’s mid-season finale. Now, we’re debuting the full-length version of the song with a very self-explanatory name! Come for the Paula origin story, stay for the highly suggestive eggplant props.

Watch Now

  1. The Best Preshow Advice Tracy Morgan Gave to James Davis
  2. The Dark Pop-Cultural Influence of Charles Manson
  3. 7 Questions Stranger Things 2 Leaves Unanswered
  4. Who Are Rey’s Parents?
  5. The One Meal No Comic Should Eat Before a Set, According to Kyle Kinane
  6. Taylor Swift’s Journey From Country Starlet to Pop Superstar
  7. Ron Funches Comes Onstage Like a Wrestler Entering the Ring
  8. Love Actually Can Very Easily Be Turned Into a Horror Movie
  9. The Secret Feminist History of Witches, As Told by a Practicing Witch
  10. Natasha Leggero Has a Bold Rider Request
  11. Are Eleven and the Demogorgon in Stranger Things Connected?
  12. The Bob’s Burgers Cast Improvises a Mini-Episode About the Birds and the Bees
  13. The New Taylor Swift Sounds Like a Scrapbook of Pop Music
  14. The Cast of Dirk Gently Plays ‘Elijah Wood, Elijah Woodn’t’
  15. Is Deckard Actually a Replicant?
  16. The Black Eyed Peas Take Us Inside Their Augmented-Reality Comic Book
  17. Robot Chicken Creators on How Macaulay Culkin Is Like Punxsutawney Phil
  18. Tips for Post-Apocalyptic Beards With the Cast of The Walking Dead
  19. How Luke Evans and Rebecca Hall Filmed Their Epic Sex Scene in Professor Marston
  20. The Cast of Shut Eye Recounts Their Experiences With Psychics
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s ‘First Penis I Saw’ Premiere

  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.