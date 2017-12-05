Watch the Full-length Version of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s ‘First Penis I Saw’

Last month at Vulture Festival Los Angeles, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Donna Lynne Champlin (Paula Proctor) got a standing O when we premiered her upcoming solo number, “First Penis I Saw,” from this Friday’s mid-season finale. Now, we’re debuting the full-length version of the song with a very self-explanatory name! Come for the Paula origin story, stay for the highly suggestive eggplant props.