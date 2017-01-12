Are you ready for the first great cover of the Reputation era? Friday afternoon brings this wonderful version of 18th-best Taylor Swift song “I Did Something Bad” from musical theater Thems Cynthia Erivo (The Color Purple) and Shoshana Bean (Wicked). Their rendition scraps the original’s intense production — miss you, gunshots — for something much icier, but finally getting to hear what a Swift song sounds like with Broadway-caliber vocal talent is a pleasure enough. They make it look oh so easy.
Comments