13 mins ago

Cynthia Erivo’s Taylor Swift Cover Is Unexpected and Wonderful

Are you ready for the first great cover of the Reputation era?

23 mins ago

Dark Sabrina Moves Her Angsty Spells From CW to Netflix, With 20 Episode Order

The Sabrina adaptation’s two seasons will shoot back-to-back.

26 mins ago

Alex Borstein on Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Reuniting With Amy Sherman-Palladino

“The hardest thing in the world to depict dramatically is stand-up.”

3:52 p.m.

James Franco to Star in Shel Silverstein Biopic, Will Probably Rock a Beard

Quite the look.

3:36 p.m.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Recap: Family Dinner

Midge is left reeling after an episode’s worth of escalating woes.

3:13 p.m.

Jesse Williams Pulls a Total Jackson Avery Move in Demi Lovato’s New Video

Jackson Avery strikes again!

3:00 p.m.

What’s New on Amazon: December 2017

Crown Heights, It Comes at Night, and more.

2:48 p.m.

The Tribes of Palos Verdes Is a Sleepy SoCal Melodrama

Jennifer Garner gets her own Big Little Lies as a miserable L.A. County housewife.

2:23 p.m.

The Feds Want Martin Shkreli to Cough Up That Wu-Tang Album

They’re attempting to seize his assets.

2:18 p.m.

Kate Winslet and Stephen Colbert Give Titanic a Happy Ending

Winslet also reveals that James Cameron was the one who drew her “like a French girl.”

2:16 p.m.

Ask an Expert: Can the Plagiarism Charges Against Emma Cline Hold Up in Court?

It’s unlikely.

1:56 p.m.

Geraldo Rivera Apologizes for Allegedly Groping Bette Midler

“She has a right to speak out & demand an apology from me.”

1:49 p.m.

Netflix’s Dark Is Like Stranger Things, But Also Nothing Like Stranger Things

A mystery-box show complete with secrets, twists, and enticing cliffhangers.

1:05 p.m.

Can You Tell Which Larry David Is Older? (We Doubt It)

Larry David has not aged. Can you tell the difference between a photo of him from the present day and one from ten years ago?

12:46 p.m.

Joy Behar Does Her First Name Justice Reading Mike Flynn Guilty Plea on The View

“He goes to jail! And he goes to jail! And he goes to jail!”

12:32 p.m.

What’s New on Showtime: December 2017

Personal Shopper, Con Air, and more.

12:19 p.m.

The Unending Pleasures of Jenny Diski

The worst thing you can say about personal essayists is that they lack a personality. It’s the opposite with Diski.

11:36 a.m.

Netflix Confirms That Stranger Things Will Return for a Third Season, of Course

The Duffer brothers have said that they imagine a four-season plan for the show.

11:34 a.m.

Netflix’s Easy Is Still One of the Best Shows No One Is Talking About

The second season is just as appealing as the first, and a bit sharper overall.

11:23 a.m.

Damien Hirst Will Take the Hate With the Love in Venice

“As an artist, the best you can hope for is people arguing, mixed reviews. Love it and hate it.”