9:10 p.m.

Mark Hamill Regrets Expressing His ‘Doubts and Insecurities’ About The Last Jedi

The actor had previously voiced his conflicted thoughts about Luke Skywalker’s story arc in particular.

8:39 p.m.

Sony Might Be Into a Mad About You Revival

And if it’s not called Still Mad About You, so help us Helen Hunt…

6:04 p.m.

Roseanne Has No Patience for Dan Romanticizing the Past in New Roseanne Clips

The Conner family is back on the couch.

4:37 p.m.

Complaints About Star Wars: The Last Jedi Scene Force Theaters to Post Warning

And no, it’s not for that sexy moment.

4:00 p.m.

Doctor Who Christmas-Special Recap: Postscript

Peter Capaldi raised the bar for who and what the Doctor can be.

3:15 p.m.

Die Hard Screenwriter Mercifully Ends the Christmas-Movie Debate

If you’re still arguing about this, Steven E. de Souza has the answer.

2:47 p.m.

Blimey! Did Queen Elizabeth Reference The Crown in Her Annual Christmas Message?

That sneaky monarch.

2:14 p.m.

Jenna Fischer’s First Paid Acting Job Was in a Sex-Ed Video

A girl, a pager, and a Hollywood dream.

1:29 p.m.

How Your Favorite Celebrities Celebrated Christmas

Grab a cookie and live vicariously through these celebs.

1:02 p.m.

Ridley Scott’s Very Candid Account of How He Saved All the Money in the World

The highly uncensored 80-year-old director on his unprecedented reshoots and issues with Blade Runner 2049.

12:49 p.m.

John Oliver Says He ‘Tried and Failed’ With Dustin Hoffman Confrontation

“The whole thing just made me feel sad.”

12:00 p.m.

The Most Scathing One-Liners From Phantom Thread

Come for the incredible acting and gorgeous clothes, stay for the cold-as-hell putdowns.

12:00 p.m.

Aaron Sorkin and Jessica Chastain on Female Characters and Molly’s Game

“I will say, what’s been really heartbreaking to me is …”

12:00 p.m.

Every Doctor Who Christmas Special, Ranked

From David Tennant to Jodie Whittaker, Doctor Who puts a sci-fi spin on holiday cheer.

11:12 a.m.

George Michael’s Family Releases Touching Tribute One Year After His Death

“This Christmas will be hard without him.”

10:00 a.m.

Every Meryl Streep Movie, Ranked

This isn’t a ranking of the best Meryl Streep movies: It’s a ranking of Streep’s performances in them. Here, we count down to the best.

8:00 a.m.

The Michael Showalter Guide to Reinventing Yourself As a Fancy-Pants Filmmaker

He seems to have had the best coming-out year that (almost) nobody noticed. Here’s how his breakthrough happened.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Floribama Shore Recap: Aimee Appreciation Day

In the battle of big muscles versus tall hair, does anyone really win?

Yesterday at 9:13 p.m.

Watch Jodie Whittaker Become the Doctor in Her Doctor Who Regeneration Scene

“Oh, brilliant.”

Yesterday at 3:01 p.m.

Jordan Peele Explains Why Get Out Could Be Your New Favorite Christmas Movie

Feel free to leave milk and dry Fruit Loops out for Santa next year.