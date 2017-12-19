Jimmy Fallon and the Roots welcomed two celebrity guests to The Tonight Show music room for some Christmas caroling Monday night: Darlene Love and Anna Kendrick. Love retired her usual tradition of singing “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” on the Late Show With David Letterman in 2014, but she has now found a new home at The Tonight Show. Wearing white turtlenecks worthy of a Nancy Meyers movie, the group was backed up by classroom instruments. They’re singing “Deck the Halls” / But it’s not like Christmas at all / I remember when you were here / And all the fun we had last year. Cc: Barack and Michelle Obama.
