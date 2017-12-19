Latest News from Vulture

18 mins ago

How to See The Room Before You Watch The Disaster Artist

Warning: You’re probably going to have to leave your house.

29 mins ago

The 10 Best Onscreen Uses of Food Items in 2017

2017 was, quite possibly, the best year for movie food since 2016, which gave us Moonlight’s sexy chef’s special.

1:11 p.m.

Narcos Recruits Diego Luna and Michael Peña for Season 4

The new season will air in 2018.

1:08 p.m.

Michael Stuhlbarg Is About to Enter a Very Exclusive Oscar Club

With Call Me By Your Name, The Post, and The Shape of Water, the character actor is about to score an Oscars hat trick.

12:53 p.m.

The Story Behind the Music of The Muppet Christmas Carol

Death and redemption paved the way for a new Christmas classic.

12:02 p.m.

Pitch Perfect 3 Doesn’t Really Care If It Makes Sense Anymore

The a cappella comedy trilogy goes out with exploding yachts, daddy issues, and DJ Khaled.

12:00 p.m.

Your Guide to Crushing on Stefanie Martini, Julian Fellowes’s Newest Ingenue

She’s essentially his next Lady Mary.

11:47 a.m.

Why Holly Hunter’s Performance in Broadcast News Resonates 30 Years Later

One of the greatest rom-coms of all time is especially fascinating to rewatch in 2017, thanks to its powerhouse of a female lead.

11:28 a.m.

7 Key Questions to Help You Understand Wormwood

A guide to the people, places, and CIA mind-control experiments at the core of Netflix’s Wormwood.

11:18 a.m.

Directors Ava DuVernay and Ryan Coogler Want to Transform Worlds

How the two directors brought a fresh point of view to their big blockbusters, A Wrinkle in Time and Black Panther.

11:08 a.m.

T.J. Miller Accused of Sexually Assaulting and Punching a Woman While in College

The alleged incident took place while Miller was a student at George Washington University.

10:46 a.m.

Darlene Love Sings ‘Christmas’ on Fallon, Restores Order to This Chaotic World

Featuring lots of white turtlenecks.

10:43 a.m.

What The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Gets Right About Early Stand-up Comedy

Comedy wasn’t solely pioneered by men.

9:29 a.m.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms Trailer: Morgan Freeman Has an Eye-Patch

Starring Mackenzie Foy, Morgan Freeman, Keira Knightley, and Helen Mirren.

9:25 a.m.

Please Accept John Legend As Your Lord and Savior in Jesus Christ Superstar Live

NBC’s next live musical will air Easter Sunday.

9:00 a.m.

13 Pop-Culture Gifts Under $50 for 2017

Including art, classic album reissues, and a versatile Greta Gerwig T-shirt.

9:00 a.m.

The 10 Best YA Books of 2017

From historical fiction to stories about Tumblr fandom and Black Lives Matter.

8:55 a.m.

Ocean’s 8 Trailer: Sandra Bullock and Friends Rob the Met Gala

Premiering June 8.

8:00 a.m.

How to Make a Road-Trip Playlist (With Help From Ed Helms and Owen Wilson)

In Father Figures, Helms and Wilson star as brothers who road trip to find their real father. So we asked them to compile the perfect playlist.

1:00 a.m.

Marvel’s Runaways Recap: Girl Power

The most powerful moments in “Refraction” revolve around Molly.