Phantom Thread Underscores the Great Tragedy of Daniel Day-Lewis’s Retirement

We’re not so much watching Woodcock the rarefied designer as Day-Lewis the rarefied actor.

10 Great Christmas-Adjacent Movies That Aren’t Die Hard

Including L.A. Confidential, Three Days of the Condor, and You’ve Got Mail.

The Post Is a Perfectly Timed, Crackling Movie — and a Meryl Streep Showcase

Spielberg’s latest has the good fortune of coming out at a time when we’re primed for more stories of women taking the difficult path.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Recap: Smashing Raw Beef

As we enter week two of RHONJ’s trip to Milan, I’m happy to report the city is still standing.

Judge Rules in Favor of Michael Jackson’s Estate in Sex Abuse Lawsuit

The judge ruled that choreographer Wade Robson filed his legal complaint after the statute of limitations.

Dave Chappelle Teases His Next Netflix Special With a Timely Trump Joke

Laugh through those tax reform-induced fears.

Rolling Stone Has A New Owner After PMC Buys Wenner Media For $100 Million

PMC adds Rolling Stone to a list of titles that includes Deadline, Variety, and IndieWire.

Bright Is an Amusing Genre-Bend, But a Mess in Just About Every Other Way

It’s kind of cool in a three-bong-hits-in way.

Chuck Close Apologizes After Sexual-Harassment Allegations: ‘I Am Truly Sorry’

“I acknowledge having a dirty mouth, but we’re all adults.”

The Best Board Games of 2017, Superlatives Edition

Including the best party game, best expansion, and best mobile app.

25 Iconic Soundtrack Songs, Ranked

You won’t be surprised to learn that “My Heart Will Go On” is on here.

The Most Surreal TV Moments of 2017

This year had a ton of WTF moments, including what we watched on TV.

There Was Almost a Porg–Fish Nun Party Scene in The Last Jedi and We Feel Robbed

The scene was cut to save Luke Skywalker’s reputation.

The Crown’s Episode About Fatherhood Is a Stand-alone Masterpiece

But what does that say about the series as a whole?

Michelle Williams Gives a Revelatory Performance in All the Money in the World

A belatedly cast Christopher Plummer is getting headlines, but it’s Williams who deserves them.

Judi Dench Will Play a Fairy Police Officer in Artemis Fowl

Kenneth Branagh’s live-action adaptation has some amusing casting news.

Why Mrs. Maisel Has Such a Marvelous ’50s Soundtrack

Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino discuss the songs they included in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Star Wars Breakout Kelly Marie Tran on The Last Jedi and Shirtless Kylo Ren

[Screams for several seconds.]

A Christmas Prince Is Total Garbage, But You’ll Love It Anyway

It’s got everything you’d ever want from a bad holiday movie.

Chappaquiddick Trailer: A Kennedy Biopic That Plays Like a Thriller

What happened on the night Mary Jo Kopechne died in Teddy Kennedy’s car?