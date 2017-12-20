Dave Chappelle Teases His Next Netflix Special With A Timely Trump Joke

Even though it’s been well over a year since the 2016 election, Dave Chappelle’s joke about meeting low-income men and women who were voting for Trump in Ohio seems particularly relevant now that the Republican congress has passed a tax bill many experts believe will primarily benefit the wealthy. I won’t spoil the joke here, but it’s a good one if you’re feeling relatively peaceful about the news. The clip is pulled from Chappelle’s next stand-up special for Netflix, Equanimity, which will start streaming on New Year’s Eve. What a way to end 2017.