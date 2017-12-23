Because everyone knows boys are stupid and Paul Hollywood is a traitor to his country, it gives us great pleasure to share this trailer for Decorating Mary Berry — a new BBC special that features Berry as she transforms a run-down Welsh community center into a Christmas mecca for local families. Also along for the ride is the delightful duo of Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins, who are generally just there to crack jokes and make Berry beam with pride. Think of it as the Great British Bake Off reunion we deserve, without the unnecessary testosterone!