Diddy Wants to Be the New Owner of the Carolina Panthers

Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers aren’t technically up for sale just yet, but Diddy wants it known now: as soon as they are, they’re his. “I would like to buy the @Panthers. Spread the word. Retweet!,” the rapper and mogul posted to Twitter Sunday. Diddy clearly wanted to get his name out there as soon as possible, seeing as how current Panthers owner Jerry Richardson only announced his plans to sell the franchise earlier in the evening. According Sports Illustrated, Richardson is reportedly being investigated for alleged workplace sexual misconduct and, in one accusation, for calling an African-American scout a racial slur. At least four former Carolina Panthers employees have allegedly been paid settlements in relation to Richardson’s misconduct, SI reported.

Diddy, meanwhile, is ready to take on the team as his new project just as soon as the league will let him. If Diddy does, he’s also got great news for Colin Kaepernick, who is currently a free agent after leaving the San Francisco 49ers and has filed a grievance against the NFL for allegedly conspiring to keep him out of the league after he repeatedly demonstrated for racial justice. Not only does Diddy promise to be “the best NFL owner that you can imagine” on his Instagram, he says he’ll also immediately hire Kaepernick as the team’s starting quarterback. “It’s just competition, baby,” Diddy explains. While he’s hoping to be the the team’s majority stakeholder, he’s already got potential co-owners stepping up join him. Tweeted Golden State Warriors player Steph Curry, “I want in!”