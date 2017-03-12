Latest News from Vulture

3:20 p.m.

Leonardo DiCaprio Almost Didn’t Play Jack in Titanic

Kate Winslet auditioned with another alright, alright, alright dude.

3:14 p.m.

Full Frontal’s Staff Got a Very Cold Reception While Visiting Megyn Kelly Today

“Security was really upset.”

3:10 p.m.

What Carrie Fisher and Princess Leia Meant to the Women of The Last Jedi

“[She was] without shame,” said Laura Dern.

1:14 p.m.

Don’t Watch This New Black Mirror Trailer If You’re Afraid of Dogs

It’s like if David Lynch got his hands on Hound of the Baskervilles.

12:38 p.m.

Met Opera Investigating Legendary Conductor Accused of Sexually Abusing Teenager

“On various occasions he would ask me how I touched myself and then he would touch me the way I touched myself.”

12:18 p.m.

The Crown’s Matt Smith Has His Own Hollywood Objectification Story

“This happens to men, too.”

11:30 a.m.

Disney Is Reportedly Axing Olaf’s Frozen Adventure Before Coco In Movie Theaters

People really didn’t like this short.

11:08 a.m.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Recap: Crime Doesn’t Pay

Midge isn’t settling for the easy out.

10:58 a.m.

SNL Imagines the Dimwits At Floribama Shore Dealing With Hurricane Irma

Featuring Saoirse Ronan as a “fearless Christian sex-addict with gum diseases you ain’t even heard of, player.”

10:34 a.m.

Saturday Night Live Recap: Saoirse Ronan Explains How to Pronounce Her Name

The Lady Bird star is an adept host with an arsenal of accents.

10:19 a.m.

ABC Suspends Brian Ross Over False Trump Report

The anchor erroneously reported that President Trump directed Michael Flynn to make contact with Russia while he was a candidate.

10:14 a.m.

The Women of SNL Cordially Invite You To Their Sexual Harassment Hell

“It’s like a maze-eater full of boners!”

9:51 a.m.

There’s No NBC Loyalty When It Comes to SNL’s Savage Jokes About Matt Lauer

While throwing some love to Ann Curry.

9:30 a.m.

SNL’s Donald Trump Gets Christmas Carol-ed With Some Terrifying Spirits

We’re not sure what’s worst: Past, present, or future.

Yesterday at 3:45 p.m.

NBC Is Reportedly Demolishing Every Trace of Matt Lauer

“It is almost like they want to pretend he never existed.”

Yesterday at 2:23 p.m.

Geoffrey Rush Blames Media for ‘Inappropriate Behavior’ Claims Against Him

“This decision has not been made lightly.”

Yesterday at 1:22 p.m.

Matt Lauer’s Wife Has Reportedly Left the Country

His personal life is crumbling just as quickly as his professional life.

Yesterday at 12:32 p.m.

Chris Pratt Says a ‘Pervy’ Imposter Is Messaging His Female Fans

No, he’s not on the prowl for a post–Anna Faris fling.

Yesterday at 12:07 p.m.

Laura Dern Fangirling About Meeting Chewbacca Will Make Your Day

He smelled great.

Yesterday at 11:25 a.m.

Pamela Anderson Doesn’t Care If You Disagree With Her Sexual-Harassment Stance

She previously said on Megyn Kelly Today that “You know what you’re getting into if you’re going into a hotel room alone.”