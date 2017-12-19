The Nutcracker and the Four Realms Trailer: Morgan Freeman Has an Eye-Patch
The Nutcracker is getting the lavish Disney live-action treatment. Filmmakers Lasse Hallström (A Dog’s Purpose, What’s Eating Gilbert Grape) and Joe Johnston (Captain America: The First Avenger, October Sky) unite to send Mackenzie Foy to a magical world where Morgan Freeman has an eye patch and Keira Knightley and Matthew MacFadyen reunite, 13 years after Pride and Prejudice. “It’s Christmas Eve. A time of mystery, expectations,” Freeman says. “Who knows what might happen?” Well, Helen Mirren plays the vicious Mother Ginger, for one. See it in theaters November 2, 2018.
Watch Now
