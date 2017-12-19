The Nutcracker and the Four Realms Trailer: Morgan Freeman Has an Eye-Patch

By

The Nutcracker is getting the lavish Disney live-action treatment. Filmmakers Lasse Hallström (A Dog’s Purpose, What’s Eating Gilbert Grape) and Joe Johnston (Captain America: The First Avenger, October Sky) unite to send Mackenzie Foy to a magical world where Morgan Freeman has an eye patch and Keira Knightley and Matthew MacFadyen reunite, 13 years after Pride and Prejudice. “It’s Christmas Eve. A time of mystery, expectations,” Freeman says. “Who knows what might happen?” Well, Helen Mirren plays the vicious Mother Ginger, for one. See it in theaters November 2, 2018.

Watch Now

Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms Trailer

