47 seconds ago

Your Crushes Tiffany Haddish and John Cho Join The Oath

It’s a satirical thriller that involves pledging an oath of loyalty.

5:01 p.m.

DJ Earworm’s 2017 United State of Pop Proves Only One Song Mattered This Year

The mash-up king has spoken.

4:32 p.m.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season-Finale Recap: She’s Good

The jokes in Mrs. Maisel may go down easy, but the hard truths never do.

3:43 p.m.

Why Lil Rel Howery Is Not Part of Get Out’s SAG Nomination for Outstanding Cast

Let’s consult the rule book.

3:36 p.m.

Watch the Real Historical Footage Behind The Crown Season Two

It’s fun to watch the actual footage and think, “Wow, they re-created that dress exactly.”

3:29 p.m.

Joe Biden Consoles a Tearful Meghan McCain on The View Over John’s Cancer Battle

Grab a tissue.

3:28 p.m.

RHONJ’s Margaret Josephs on Siggy, Pigtails, and THC-Infused Sex Spray

“It enhances your orgasm. You have to marinate like a chicken for 20 minutes.”

2:30 p.m.

What Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Depiction of Mental Illness Means to Me

Season three has been a revelation for its honest depiction of mental illness.

1:55 p.m.

Oscar Futures: How SAG Nominations Just Changed the Race

Could Best Picture come down to Three Billboards vs. Get Out?

1:52 p.m.

Harvey Weinstein Blackmailed Salma Hayek to Get Gratuitous Nude Scene in Frida

Salma Hayek details Harvey Weinstein’s harassment on the set of Frida.

1:24 p.m.

Every Star Wars Movie, Ranked

From The Phantom Menace to The Last Jedi.

1:21 p.m.

The 2018 SAG Awards Ban Men (From Presenting)

“This is a unifying salute to women who have been very brave in speaking up.”

1:16 p.m.

Lawsuit Over The Conjuring Says the Real Couple Was Less Wholesome Than in Films

Legal documents include allegations that Ed Warren had a relationship with an underage girl.

1:14 p.m.

Kristin Chenoweth Is Attached to a Death Becomes Her Stage Musical

How very camp.

1:13 p.m.

The 10 Best Stand-up Comedy Specials of 2017

Including Roy Wood Jr., Jerrod Carmichael, Maria Bamford, and Jen Kirkman.

1:00 p.m.

Here’s Why ‘Duel of the Fates’ Transcends the Star Wars Prequels

The theme speaks to John Williams’s genius at writing earworm tunes that feel like primal, eternal music echoing from the beginning of time.

12:53 p.m.

Meet the All-Girl Dance Troupe the Comedy World Is Obsessed With

In Snowy Bing Bongs, the Cocoon Central Dance Team finds joy in doing the most.

12:09 p.m.

A Brief History of Jon Bon Jovi’s Feud With the Rock Hall and Jann Wenner

Prior to Bon Jovi’s induction today, Jon said he’d had a “big falling-out” with the Rock Hall overlords.

12:00 p.m.

Every Line From a (Non-Leia) Woman in Star Wars

Trust us, you definitely have time to watch.

11:24 a.m.

Here Are the 2018 SAG Awards Nominations

Lady Bird, Three Billboards, GLOW, and Stranger Things are all nominated for multiple awards.