Drake and Lil Wayne Release New ‘Family Feud’ Freestyle

Earlier today Jay-Z released the music video for 4:44’s “Family Feud,” which turned out to be a century-spanning short film directed by Ava DuVernay that encompasses Shakespearean fratricide, the Founding Mothers of America and an act of contrition before God, i.e. Beyoncé. So clearly Drake and Lil Wayne must have been feeling pretty, pretty good about their new “Family Feud” freestyle from Wayne’s upcoming Dedication 6: Reloaded mixtape to drop it on the same day. Turns out, they were right to be. In the song, Drizzy and Weezy continue to spread the familial love, with Drake even shouting out former rival Meek Mill. (The rapper is currently facing jail time after a controversial sentencing for probation violation.) “Too long, like a sentence from a Philly judge,” Drake raps. “Fuck is the point in all the beefing when we really blood? Nobody wins with the family feuds.”