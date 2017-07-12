Latest News from Vulture

11:00 a.m.

Watch One Day at a Time Re-create the Original Sitcom’s Opening Credits

The Netflix comedy will return for a second season on January 26.

10:48 a.m.

Can Chief Keef Change Music Again?

Never count Chicago’s finest out.

10:39 a.m.

Jesus, They Gave Ed Sheeran an MBE

The crooner was granted an MBE for “services to music and charity.”

10:29 a.m.

Taylor Swift Receives $1 From DJ As Settlement for Assault Case

In one single coin.

10:15 a.m.

The 10 Best Comics of 2017

Since you’re inevitably going to ask: Mister Miracle isn’t on here because it hasn’t been collected in a trade yet.

10:15 a.m.

Alec Baldwin Defends His Criticisms of Late-Night Shows on Megyn Kelly Today

“You certainly want to see everybody who’s guilty of something get punished, but I don’t want to see other people get pulled into that.”

10:15 a.m.

Sophie Can Show You the World

“Being completely authentic about the time you live in is something that I would view as a career-long objective.”

10:00 a.m.

Sara Bareilles and Jason Mraz Perform a Song From ‘Waitress’ in Central Park

A sweet duet.

9:50 a.m.

MSNBC Admits It Screwed Up, Will Re-Hire Sam Seder

“Sometimes you just get one wrong — and that’s what happened here.”

9:35 a.m.

Kevin Spacey–less All the Money in the World Will Only Be Delayed 3 Days

Ridley Scott’s done it!

9:17 a.m.

Timothée Chalamet Knows You Confuse Him With Good Doctor Star Freddie Highmore

Neil Patrick Harris weighs in: “You’re much better looking than Freddie Highmore.”

9:16 a.m.

Sam Bee: All the Creepy Media Men Got to Cover a Female Presidential Candidate

“We’ll never know how much these pubes affected the election.”

9:05 a.m.

As You Feared, Game of Thrones Won’t Return Until 2019

You might have to wait a little bit longer for that dream of spring.

9:00 a.m.

2017, the Year Movies and TV Came On Your Screen

This year, TV and film hit us with their best shots.

8:46 a.m.

In Weak Finale, South Park Turns Donald Trump Into Pennywise the Clown

Trey Parker and Matt Stone go for the low-hanging fruit.

8:28 a.m.

How Today’s Most Daring, Weird Cartoons Transform the Minstrel Aesthetic

Unlike their minstrel predecessors, these cartoons celebrate oddities rather than ridicule them.

1:01 a.m.

Stephen Colbert Addresses the Latest Senator Al Franken Allegations

“This accusation appears to be the straw that groped the camel’s back.”

Yesterday at 11:46 p.m.

Oscars Academy Releases ‘Standards of Conduct’ for Members

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences sent a post-Weinstein letter to its members.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Mr. Robot Recap: Stage 3

The season’s penultimate episode is an ungainly mess.

Yesterday at 10:41 p.m.

Sia Explains Her Worries About Pushing Fame on Dancer Maddie Ziegler

“I feel very protective of her and my goal is to empower her in whatever choices she makes.”