Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Move over, Adele. You’ve had your five minutes of fame, Shirley Bassey. Because Ed Sheeran has a dream, and his dream is to usurp both of you as the greatest James Bond theme singer-songwriter in human history. Appearing on Ireland’s The Late Late Show, Sheeran revealed that he’s not only gunning for one of the coolest gigs in cinema and music, but he’s actually already written the song in question. “With Bond, I’ve had a theme tune written for about three years, just in case,” he said, admitting the franchise has yet to approach him about the opportunity. “But it’s good, it’s good.” Sheeran is also playing coy about the song’s title, because as he reckons, “someone might steal it.”

"With Bond, I've had a theme tune written for about three years, just in case!" - @EdSheeran on the #LateLate pic.twitter.com/MDA1GzVhmt — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) December 15, 2017

What do you say, Barbara Broccoli? You know where to reach him.