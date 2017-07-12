Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV

When Eminem appeared on the BET Hip Hop Awards earlier this year, he did so as part of a pretaped cypher, where he delivered a no-holds-barred freestyle that ripped Donald Trump to shreds. He now tells Elton John for Interview that the whole thing was meant to go down live at the show. Though the nature of freestyling implies it hasn’t been rehearsed, Eminem says that wasn’t the case with “The Storm.” “I wrote it. The original idea was for me to go to the BET Awards and do it a capella onstage,” he explains. “I went home that same day and wrote it all, but then at the last minute, plans got switched around and we filmed it in Detroit.” Em, who notes memorizing lyrics isn’t his strength, says it was meant to evoke the feel of Public Enemy’s “You’re Gonna Get Yours,” and that no one else on the set of the cypher had heard his freestyle prior to the taping. Responding to John’s belief that America has never been more divided, Eminem explained why he could no longer hold his tongue about Trump: