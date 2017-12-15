Eminem’s Ninth Studio Album, Revival, Has Arrived

The Marshall Mathers LP 2 was Eminem’s last studio album, and it came out all the way back in 2013, which is basically a lifetime ago in terms of how much culture has changed. The veteran MC has already released “Walk On Water” and “Untouchable” as lead singles, and there was also that anti-Trump freestyle cypher from the BET Awards. Collaborators on his ninth and latest LP, Revival, include Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, Ed Sheeran, Skylar Grey, Kehlani, and more, and you can start streaming it now via Apple Music.
Comments