Latest News from Vulture

18 mins ago

Annette Bening Explains Why She Was Cut From American Crime Story: Katrina

Bening, a true professional, says her character being cut is for the good of the narrative.

12:58 a.m.

Eminem’s Ninth Studio Album, Revival, Has Arrived

Marshall Mathers rises again.

12:41 a.m.

You Can Now Stream Charli XCX’s Pop 2 Mixtape

The hit queen drops her second mixtape of 2017.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

The Shortlist For Best Foreign Language Film Has Been Released

BPM and First They Killed My Father failed to make the cut.

Yesterday at 7:15 p.m.

Theater Review: An Enticing Twelfth Night for Beginners and Pros Alike

Gateway-drug Shakespeare, in the best sense.

Yesterday at 6:49 p.m.

Matt Damon Is Sharing All His Bad Opinions on Sexual Misconduct

“I do believe that there’s a spectrum of behavior.”

Yesterday at 6:28 p.m.

Omarosa Draws Pistol, Declares ‘Black Woman Civil War’ Against Robin Robert

Narrator voice: Nope.

Yesterday at 6:16 p.m.

Morgan Spurlock Exits His Company After Admitting a History of Sexual Misconduct

Two co-founders of Warrior Poets will continue to run the business.

Yesterday at 6:11 p.m.

NCIS: New Orleans Showrunner Accused of Sexual Harassment and Insensitivity

CBS claims that it took “appropriate” actions against Brad Kern, but former staffers have disagreed.

Yesterday at 6:01 p.m.

Russell Simmons Being Investigated by the NYPD for Sexual-Assault Allegations

Detectives are starting to reach out to the hip-hop mogul’s accusers.

Yesterday at 5:57 p.m.

Dustin Hoffman Accused of Sexually Assaulting 2 Women, Exposing Himself to Minor

Hoffman had previously been accused of sexual harassment by three women.

Yesterday at 5:49 p.m.

The Crown: Who Is the Real Lord Altrincham?

Did he actually save the British monarchy?

Yesterday at 5:41 p.m.

The Unexpected Longevity of ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic

The master of song parody continues to thrive in unexpected ways.

Yesterday at 5:23 p.m.

Former Today Production Assistant Details Relationship With Matt Lauer

“Even though my situation with Matt was consensual, I ultimately felt like a victim because of the power dynamic.”

Yesterday at 5:01 p.m.

This is Not a Drill: Anastasia Is Technically Now a Disney Princess

It’s what she deserves!

Yesterday at 4:32 p.m.

6 Things We Know (and Don’t Know) About the Disney-Fox Merger

Hulu will probably get a lot bigger.

Yesterday at 4:22 p.m.

Wormwood Is an Amazing Story About a CIA Murder Mystery

Like every Errol Morris project, Wormwood is obsessed with seeking the truth.

Yesterday at 4:19 p.m.

The Meyerowitz Stories Is the Perfect Hanukkah Movie, Just Without the Hanukkah

Nobody lights the menorah during the film, but the attendant feelings of uneasy togetherness are still there.

Yesterday at 4:00 p.m.

Tony Shalhoub on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and His Musical The Band’s Visit

“Maybe one day I’ll get lucky and fail monstrously.”

Yesterday at 3:58 p.m.

A Stupid Little Star Wars Game to Play With Yourself to Pass the Time

It will make you rethink how you say the words “star” and “wars.”