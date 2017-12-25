Enjoy as Dad Scrooge Will Smith Narrates His Family Christmas

Between the vaguely obscene sweaters, unzippable coats and festive carols no one actually remembers the lyrics to because they only come up once a year, Will Smith is way ahead of you in terms of being over Christmas, despite wife Jada and daughter Willow’s obvious excitement on Instagram. Well, maybe just a day ahead of you, since it’s technically Christmas right now. Or twelve hours. Either way, here’s hoping Will Smith’s soft grinch take on his family’’s clearly amazing holiday helps make your day merry and bright. The Smiths even have a sleigh! With gigantic horses! Jaden’s there too, and he’s taking it all in!