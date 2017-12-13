“If you don’t understand the beauty of a symmetrically designed and decorated Christmas tree,” Tom Hanks announces in fury, “Get off my show!” Confusingly, Hanks is actually on Stephen Colbert’s show, but it doesn’t matter, really, because two of America’s most dedicated normcore celebrities have gotten into a big Christmas-decorations fight. For the record: Hanks is pro-tinsel, pro–white Christmas lights, in favor of stringing your lights from the bottom of the tree up, and unwilling to concede that any alternative could make sense.
Comments