Latest News from Vulture

26 mins ago

Watch Britney Spears Perform “Work B**ch” Live From Las Vegas

Brit performed the song as part of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest.

Yesterday at 11:07 p.m.

Puff Daddy Is Livestreaming His New Year’s Eve Party

Watch Puff Daddy and DJ Khaled ring in the new year live from Miami.

Yesterday at 10:34 p.m.

Dave Chappelle Pokes Fun at Louis C.K. Accuser in New Netflix Special

“Bitch, you don’t know how to hang up a phone?”

Yesterday at 9:14 p.m.

Barack Obama Shares His Favorite Books and Songs of 2017

Turns out the former president is into reggaeton.

Yesterday at 3:52 p.m.

Michael Jackson and Zac Efron Once Cried to Each Other on the Phone

“Dreams really do come true, don’t they?”

Yesterday at 2:02 p.m.

Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy Are Glad Mariah Carey’s Back

The New Year’s Rockin’ Eve hosts say giving Mariah Carey a second chance to perform was in line with this year’s telecast theme of “Unity.”

Yesterday at 1:47 p.m.

Beyoncé and Ava DuVernay Share BTS Photos From Jay-Z’s ‘Family Feud’ Music Video

Including two of Blue Ivy.

Yesterday at 1:23 p.m.

Where to Watch Mariah Carey and Other New Year’s Eve Specials on TV

Here’s where to tune in to all the festivities at Times Square and musical performances throughout the country.

Yesterday at 12:12 p.m.

Euphoria Trailer: Alicia Vikander and Eva Green Quarrel in Idyllic Countryside

Estranged sisters reunite and set off to a picturesque resort in the German Alps for what seems like a holiday.

12/30/2017 at 4:18 p.m.

Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Sued Again Over ‘Uptown Funk’ Copyright

Don’t Believe Me v. Just Watch.

12/30/2017 at 1:15 p.m.

Daily Show Says Good-bye to the Trump Administration Officials We Leave in 2017

The Mooch belongs to the ages now.

12/30/2017 at 11:43 a.m.

Gal Gadot Is Forbes’s Highest-Grossing Actress of 2017

The Wonder Woman brought in a total of $1.4 billion.

12/30/2017 at 9:57 a.m.

Ringo Starr and Barry Gibb Will Start Off Their 2018 With a Little Knighthood

The musicians are among the British recipients of Queen Elizabeth II’s 2018 New Year’s Honours.

12/29/2017 at 10:00 p.m.

Black Mirror Recap: Always Something There to Remind Me

“Black Museum” is a sick joke.

12/29/2017 at 9:48 p.m.

Drake and Lil Wayne Release New ‘Family Feud’ Freestyle

The pair borrow Jay-Z’s 4:44 beat.

12/29/2017 at 8:38 p.m.

Dr. Phil Denies Show Helped Guests With Addictions Get Drugs and Alcohol

“The show does not give drugs or alcohol to its guests and any suggestions to the contrary is errant nonsense.”

12/29/2017 at 8:30 p.m.

Will Mariah Carey Redeem Herself on New Year’s Eve?

She is “determined to show the world she’s up to the task.”

12/29/2017 at 8:00 p.m.

Black Mirror Recap: Nowhere to Run

“Metalhead” is a dystopian tale that illustrates the horrors of drone warfare.

12/29/2017 at 6:37 p.m.

Sue Grafton Was a Master at Subverting the Detective Novel

A true trailblazer of the genre.

12/29/2017 at 5:26 p.m.

Jann Wenner Accused of Sexual Assault by Former Rolling Stone Employee

Jonathan Wells claims the incident occurred at Wenner’s apartment in 1983.