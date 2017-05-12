Be sure to set out a glass of milk and a print-out of any emails containing evidence of collusion with the Russians this year: Robert Mueller is going to shimmy down all of our chimneys this December. Last night on The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon busted out his still-very-impressive impersonation of Bruce Springsteen for a cheery holiday parody of the Boss’s version of “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town.” Belts Fallon: “Pass tax plans when we’re sleeping/You know that’s a mistake/The midterm election’s comin’ soon/In 2018, you’re gonna pay!” ’Tis the reason for the season!
Comments