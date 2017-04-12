On the sidelines of a kids’ soccer game, a Netflix exec unknowingly spoke to one of Danny Masterson’s accusers.

Netflix Exec Said Company Doesn’t Believe Danny Masterson Accusers

Maybe she’ll torture her fellow actors with the Frozen short.

The SAG Awards Are Finally Getting a Host: Kristen Bell

She is not here for Joy Behar’s joy.

Meghan McCain Is Pretty Miffed About The View’s Coverage of Mike Flynn

2:28 p.m.

The Story Behind ‘Wells for Boys,’ One of the Best SNL Sketches Ever

SNL writers Julio Torres and Jeremy Beiler reveal how “Wells for Boys” came together.