Oh Hey, Frank Ocean Had the Same Reaction to CMBYN That You Did

As Vulture’s own Kyle Buchanan predicted in his interview with one of the film’s stars Timothée Chalamet, Frank Ocean did apparently eventually see Call Me by Your Name and it looks like he had the exact same reaction to it that you did. “Michael Stuhlbarg is my new dad now and that’s that,” Ocean explained on Tumblr. To be fair, actor Michael Stuhlbarg has had an extremely full 2017, so it is conceivably possible that Frank Ocean wasn’t talking about Stuhlbarg’s kind, understanding, basically dream dad from CMBYN. Maybe he saw The Shape of Water and really connected with Stuhlbarg’s scientist character. Or his role in The Post. Or Fargo even? There is virtually no limit to the potential father figures Michael Stuhlbarg should, and probably will, play.